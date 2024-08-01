Technology Day at Denver Federal Center

Due to the diversity of agencies and technology needs, this one day tabletop event is open to all interested companies, and all technologies are appropriate.

FBC invites you to exhibit at the Technology Day at Denver Federal Denver Federal Center. DFC is home to over 6200 federal employees from 26 agencies, making this the largest concentration of Federal agencies outside of Washington, DC. This event provides a cost effective forum to interact with attendees from a wide range of agencies that are housed in the 55 buildings on the DFC campus. Some of the major employers at the Denver Federal Center include the US Department of the Interior (DOI), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Bureau of Reclamation (BoR), and the US Geological Survey (USGS). Other tenant agencies include GSA, FEMA, USDA, EPA, NARA and the FHA.

Exhibitors who fail to comply with the security requirements may be denied access to the event site by the hosting agency. FBC will not be responsible and will not provide refunds to exhibitors who are denied admission to or dismissed from the event site due to failure to comply with the security instructions.

If your driver's license states that it is "not for federal identification" or some equivalent, you will NOT be granted access into the facility. SECURITY DUE DATE : Wednesday, July 24, 2024 by 4:30 PM EDT IMPORTANT NOTICE

Directions

The Denver Federal Center is about 7 miles west of downtown Denver and about 35 miles west-southwest of Denver International Airport.



-Take Peña Boulevard, the only exit road from the airport to I-70 West.

-Pass I-225 and proceed to I-25 South toward Colorado Springs (accessible from the far RIGHT lane.)

-Next take the exit for U.S. Highway 6 West/West 6th Ave.

-Pass Federal, Sheridan, and Wadsworth, and exit SOUTH onto Kipling.

-The Denver Federal Center is on the southwest side of the intersection. Go past one traffic light and turn west (right) to Gate 1.

-Use the Visitors Entrance at Gate 1. YOU WILL NOT BE GRANTED ACCESS AT OTHER GATES.

-Once you are on the Denver Federal Center you will be on Main Avenue.

-Next make a RIGHT on First Street.

-Then veer slight LEFT to follow Second Street to Building 25.

-Building 25 will be on your LEFT hand side. (If you hit North Avenue you have gone too far).

-Expo signs will be posted to lead you to the East Side Entrance of Building 25.

-Once you enter the Building the exhibit area/conference room will be on your RIGHT hand side right past the Guard Desk.

Public Transportation

Public transportation is not available for this event.