NIST NOAA DoC Campus Technology Day at Boulder Labs

General Information

Some of the world's top, groundbreaking science is happening in the Rocky Mountains foothills. There, Boulder Labs' scientists seek ways to better engineer and research electromagnetics, materials reliability, optoelectronics, quantum electronics and physics, time and frequency, earth systems, weather, and telecommunication.



Put your company in front of the NIST, NOAA and NTIA employees who operate these scientific laboratories. Our last in-person event had a strong 150-person attendance including engineers, IT managers and specialists, IT security officers and leads, researchers, scientists and chief scientists, software developers and engineers, network engineers, and system admins. Hosted by the Boulder Laboratories Employee Association (BLEA), this event encourages employees (full and part time) and contractors of NIST, NOAA, ERL, MASC, NDGC, NTIA and ITS to participate.



BLEA and FBC will work together to invite all personnel to attend this expo via site-wide emails and promotion announcements. The 2023 event attracted 150 participants.



Requested Technologies

All technologies and services are appropriate for this event.

